Adorable Divas celebrate 10th year

The Adorable Divas Motorcycle Club recently celebrated their 10th anniversary. The members, shown above during a recent ride, are involved in a number of community service projects, including Christmas toy drives, back-to-school activities that provide supplies to students and teachers, as well as Easter events that feed the needy. Participating in food drives and providing clothes to the homeless also have been part of the club’s public service.
