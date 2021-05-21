The Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 2, in the Hope Place cafeteria, 1340 Wright St., Daytona Beach.
Members will review and take action on previous meeting minutes, review the process and timeline for the affordable housing incentive strategies report, and hear an update on the community land trust recommendation made during a previous meeting.
The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments in the meeting. Persons may also attend virtually with a link that will be posted before the meeting at www.volusia.org/ahac.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting may provide written comments regarding the agenda to cabrown@volusia.org or by mail to Corry Brown, Special Projects Coordinator, 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
Comments received by 4 p.m. June 1 will be presented to the committee and become part of the public record. Include your name, address and “AHAC: public participation” in your correspondence.
For more information, visit www.volusia.org/ahac or call Corry Brown at 386-736-5955, ext. 12970.
