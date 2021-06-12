After more than a year of living in a pandemic, COVID-19 cases have drastically decreased and individuals are navigating a new normal as the country begins to reopen.
For many, that includes a transition back to the office after working from home for months. But the return to the workplace may bring with it trepidation and anxiety for some. That’s why Volusia County Government is teaming up with CareerSource Flagler Volusia on a virtual panel to discuss new challenges in the post-COVID workplace.
Watch the panel discussion live at 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 11, on Facebook at bit.ly/ WorkplacePostCOVID or YouTube at Youtube.com/c/CountyofVolusiagovt.
“Workplace stressors have always threatened to take their toll on employee mental health and morale,” said Robin King, president and CEO of CareerSource Flagler Volusia. “In the post-COVID-19 environment, especially to increase the retention of their workforce, employers must be empathic to the anxieties employees face returning to the workplace, learn to recognize signs that they may be suffering from a mental health issue and know how to support their workforce.”
Topics and panelists
Discussion topics will include possible concerns of the returning workforce, suggestions and best practices to address new challenges in the workplace, and resources available for both large and small companies to best serve their employees’ needs.
The panel is supported by Alliance 4 and features five professionals representing agencies throughout the community.
In addition to King, panelists are Helga van Eckert, economic development director for Volusia County Government; Shawn Abatessa, chief of staff for Brown & Brown Absence Services Group; Mark Spivey, coordinator for the Center for Wellbeing at Halifax Health; and Courtney Edgcomb, executive director of the United Way of Flagler and Volusia Counties.
The discussion will be moderated by Volusia County Community Information Director Kevin Captain.
