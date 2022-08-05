Allen Chapel AME Church plans Family and Friends Day

Allen Chapel AME Church will celebrate its Family and Friends Day with a two-day event on Aug. 12 and Aug. 14.
The church, located at 580 George W. Engram Blvd., chose the theme “Family and Friends: PUSH (Pray Until Something Happens).”
The event kicks off on Friday, Aug. 12 at 6 p.m. with a fish dinner that includes fish, two sides, and a drink. Tickets are available at the door.
On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 14 at 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Robert Jackson III, pastor of St. Paul AME Church in Miami, will be the guest preacher. He holds degrees from the United Theological Seminary in Trotwood, Ohio where he earned his Doctorate of Ministry in Effective Church Leadership and Prophehetic Preaching in the 21st Century, Turner Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta, and the Bethune Cookman College (B-CU}.
Jackson has over 22 years of pastoral ministry that includes providing counseling, and leadership planning and development. He has received numerous awards and is currently writing a book.
He is married to Dr. Tracy Desmore-Jackson and they have two daughters.
The co-chairs of the Family and Friends Day Committee are Brandi Hodge, Charlene Daniels- McDuffie, and D’Arlo Smith. The Rev. Dr. Nathan M. Mugala is the pastor.
Allen Chapel AME Church was organized on March 8, 1910 under the first pastor, J. W. Allen, for whom the church was named.
The first church building was erected on 1914 on Second Avenue, now known as Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard. In 1993, the congregation relocated to the current church building.
For more information, contact the church Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 386-255-1195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.