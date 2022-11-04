Allen Chapel AME Church sets annual Women’s Day service

Plans are underway for the annual Women’s Day service at Allen Chapel AME Church, 580 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach on Sunday, Nov. 13.
“Women Living on Purpose – Fearfully and Wonderfully Made” is this year’s theme for the event.
The event kicks off on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 11 a.m. with a Prayer Brunch that features a hat parade with men, women, and children modeling hats. Tickets are available at the door.
On Nov. 13 at 10 a.m., the Rev. Dr. Angela D. Washington, an ordained elder in both the Baptist and Methodist Church, with more than 30 years of experience in ministry, is the guest preacher for the worship service.
Washing - ton received her doctorate degree at United Theology Seminary in Trotwood, Ohio, where her area of specialization was Congregational Development and Church Administration in an Urban Setting. Her area of concentration was evangelism.
She earned her Master of Divinity degree from Gammon Theological Seminary at the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC) Atlanta, Georgia, where her focus areas were psychology and religion. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Beulah Heights University, Atlanta Georgia.
Washington is married to Dr. Donnell J. Moore and they have four children, four granddaughters and one great-granddaughter.
According to the co-chairs, Dr. Barbara Davis and Juanita B. Collins of the Women’s Day Committee, the community is invited to participate in the fellowship and wear their favorite hats.
The Rev. Dr. Nathan M. Mugala is pastor of the church.
For more information, contact the church Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at (386) 255-1195.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.