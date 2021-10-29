Alumni association to host Bethune statue reception

The Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune National Alumni Association (MMBNAA) will host a Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statue Reception on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 12:30 p.m. The event will be held at the Daytona News Journal Center, 221 North Beach Street, Daytona Beach.
The MMBNAA board of directors has invited alumni throughout the country to come view the statue they have helped to fund to the tune of nearly $100,000.00.
Johnny McCray, the national president of MMBNAA, gave birth to the idea of an event for alumni to view the statue during the trip to Italy sponsored by the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc.
“The NAA relishes the opportunity for alumni and friends to gather together to fellowship, celebrate, and reflect on this historic moment. We look forward to seeing for ourselves the larger-than-life marble figure of our founder which will rest permanently in our nation’s capital.’’ McCray said.
The City of Daytona Beach is co-sponsoring the event. City Manager Deric C. Feacher, a BethuneCookman University (BCU) graduate in the class of 2000, expressed that, “The legacy of Dr. Bethune permeates throughout the City of Daytona Beach.
“We as a city are honored to participate in these historic viewings being held prior to this sculpture being installed in Statuary Hall. I am honored to not only serve as the City Manager of Daytona Beach, but to also be a son of the legacy of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune.”
The program will include greetings from local elected officials and the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Fund, Inc. (MMSF) and several alumni. The lead fundraiser for the organization, Sumner Hutcheson, III, will make a presentation to Nancy R. Lohman, head of the statuary fund.
A presentation will also be made to the creator of the statue, Master Sculptor Nilda Comas.
For more information, contact Dr. Sheila Flemming, director of the chair of the MMBNAA Reception Committee, at 404-414-1779 or blackrosefoundation@yahoo.com.
