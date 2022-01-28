American Airlines extends weekly, nonstop flights to D.C. through April

American Airlines has announced it will extend weekly, nonstop flights servicing Daytona Beach International Airport to and from Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) through April.
In December, the airline announced it was adding the new D.C. destination for Saturdays in March; the airline has now extended flights through April, with tickets going on sale Saturday, Jan. 29.
“This is great news for tourism in Volusia County, and equally exciting for our residents who now can take advantage of direct flights to our nation’s capital for an extended time,” said Joanne Magley, the airport’s director of air service, marketing and customer experience.
“The route planners with American Airlines have told us the flights for March are already booked on average close to 50%, which is a very positive indicator for the airline. The planners have also said flights are likely to be extended through May as well, which goes to show the demand to travel directly to and from Daytona Beach.”
The weekly flights to DCA will be every Saturday in March and April.
Daily, nonstop flights
On Dec. 16, American Airlines resumed its daily, non-stop service to Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) and Philadelphia (PHL). Those seasonal flights ran through January 3 and will return for spring travel March 3 and March 27, respectively.
American Airlines also offers multiple, daily nonstop flights to/from Charlotte, North Carolina.
The most recent FDOT Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study shows the Daytona Beach International Airport provides a total economic impact of over $2.1 billion annually to Volusia County while providing more than 2,382 local full-time employees.
For more information, contact Air Service, Marketing & Customer Experience Director Joanne Magley at jmagley@flyDAB.com or 386-561-7185.
