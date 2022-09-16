American Airlines resumes seasonal, nonstop flights to Dallas-Fort Worth

American Airlines (AA) is bringing back nonstop flights servicing Daytona Beach International Airport to and from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) and Washington Reagan National Airport (DCA) beginning in mid-December.
Flights to/from DFW will be near daily from Dec. 16 through late March; in April, the flight will be offered on Saturdays through the summer. Flights to/ from DCA will be offered on Saturdays-- Dec. 17, 24, 31 and Jan. 7-- with the possibility of extension. Tickets are on sale now.
“The resumption of these seasonal flights is great news for our community and visitors, especially since many airlines are still making reductions in their schedules as they continue dealing with a shortage of pilots,” said Joanne Magley with the airport’s air service, marketing, and customer experience department.
AA also offers multiple, daily nonstop flights to/from Charlotte, NC. In October, the airline will be up-gauging two of its regional jets to mainline 319s and in December through early January of 2023, all three daily flights will be on mainlines. Mainlines are larger aircraft, with 128 seats, compared to the regional CR-J which has 76-79 seats.
The Dallas and D.C. regions are two of the top origin and destination markets for DAB.
The most recent FDOT Statewide Aviation Economic Impact Study shows the Daytona Beach International Airport provides a total economic impact of over $2.1 billion annually to Volusia County while providing more than 2,382 local full-time employees.
