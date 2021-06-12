Would you like to share your opinions about Central Florida’s commuter rail service? If you live in Volusia County and ride SunRail at least three days a week, you can apply for one of two Volusia County positions on the SunRail Customer Advisory Committee.
The 10-member committee, which provides riders with an advisory voice in all aspects of operations, includes two representatives each from the City of Orlando and Volusia, Seminole, Orange and Osceola counties.
Residents serving on the committee must attend at least four public meetings in Orlando each year. They also must coordinate information with Volusia County as requested and adhere to Government in the Sunshine laws. Members can serve up to three consecutive one-year terms.
If you are interested in serving, contact Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736-5928.
