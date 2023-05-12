Volusia County Government is looking for community minded folks who would like to have a say in the county’s growth management, code enforcement and contractor licensing. The county has one opening on each of five advisory boards that make recommendations to the County Council on these important issues.
Applicants are needed for these advisory boards
• Code Enforcement Board. Membership, whenever possible, shall include an architect, businessperson, engineer, general contractor, subcontractor and realtor.
• Contractor Licensing and Construction Appeals Board. Applicants must be from one of these professions:
- General contractor or other contractor who is registered or certified under Florida Statute 489.105(3)(a) through (c)
- Electrical contractor qualified under section 22 of Volusia County’s Code of Ordinances
- Plumbing contractor qualified under section 22 of Volusia County’s Code of Ordinances
- Mechanical or HARV contractor qualified under section 22 of Volusia County’s Code of Ordinances
- Registered engineer qualified under state laws
- Registered architect qualified under state laws
• Environmental and Natural Resources Advisory Committee
• Volusia Growth Management Commission
• Planning and Land Development Regulation Commission. Applicants must live in the unincorporated area of District 4 (northeast Volusia)
The advisory boards were established to give citizens input into what happens in their community and to advise the County Council on matters that affect residents and their county government.
Applicants should have the expertise necessary to accomplish the board’s objectives, a reputation for integrity and community service, and an interest or experience in the area of board service desired.
Members will be selected by the Volusia County Council. Applications and more information are available at www.volusia.org/advisory.
For information about the duties and responsibilities of advisory boards, contact Deputy Clerk Karissa Green at kgreen@volusia.org or 386-736- 5920, ext. 12613.
County program offers homebuyer classes
Are you ready to purchase a home? If so, consider participating in the first-time homebuyer program. The UF/IFAS Extension Volusia County offers pre-purchase homebuyer workshops that meet the education requirement for those participating in the program.
Extension Agent Lisa Hamilton, a HUD-certified housing counselor and accredited financial counselor, will instruct the virtual classes on Microsoft Teams.
English language classes will be conducted at:
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 19 and 26
- 5 to 9 p.m. June 1 and 8
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 21 and 28
- 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 17
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 8 and 22
- 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12 and 19
Spanish language classes will be conducted at:
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 25 (one day)
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 22 and 29
- 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 (one day)
The classes consist of eight hours of education. Participants will receive a certificate of completion that will enable them to apply for a federal down payment and closing cost assistance program available through Volusia County, Seminole County and the City of Deltona.
The cost is $10 per household. Scholarships are available upon request.
Advance registration is required.
Visit https://homebuyered.eventbrite.com or contact Patricia Caradonna at 386-822-5778 or pcaradonna@volusia.org.
