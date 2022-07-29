DeBary Hall Historic Site is planning various events for August that feature helpful hints, history and activities. Upcoming events include:
Story time at DeBary Hall: 9:30 a.m. Fridays, Aug. 5 and 19. Children are invited to Kids Corner, a free, outdoor story time featuring stories, songs and activities. The program is designed for preschoolers, but children of all ages are welcome.
Lemonade Lecture: Plant propagation and plant swap: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Master Gardener Howard Jeffries will demonstrate ways to grow new plants from cuttings and other plant parts. There will be a free plant exchange following the presentation. Attendees can take home cuttings from a variety of plants provided by Jeffries. This presentation is part of the free Lemonade Lectures series sponsored by Volusia County. Light refreshments and lemonade will be served.
Get stepping with line dancing lessons: 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 11 and 25. Line dancing is a great way to exercise the mind and body. Join DeBary Hall staff for an evening full of learning beginner line dances to various music genres. There is a $3 charge for each class.
Wildlife talk: Alligators, crocodiles and caimans: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27. Join local author and wildlife enthusiast Marcia Meara to learn the difference between an alligator and a crocodile. Meara will also discuss why alligators are so important to the Everglades ecosystem and other fascinating facts about these reptiles. The presentation is filled with information, photographs and many fun facts.
All events will take place at DeBary Hall Historic Site, 198 Sunrise Blvd., DeBary.
Registration is requested for all programs; call 386-668-3840 or email lperez@volusia.org to sign up.
