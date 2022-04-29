B-CU and ERAU to participate in EcoCAR EV Challenge

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), General Motors and MathWorks announced on April 22 the 15 North American universities and the 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ as the vehicle selected for the EcoCAR EV Challenge, the next DOE-sponsored Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) set to begin in Fall 2022.
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) in partnership with Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU) earned a spot as one of the 15 universities to participate in this prestigious series.
“This year, the selection process was highly competitive due to the number of outstanding applications we received from universities, big and small, across the U.S and Canada,” said Kristen Wahl, director of the Advanced Vehicle Technology Competition (AVTC) Program at Argonne National Laboratory.
“We are pleased to announce that Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Bethune-Cookman University have partnered together to compete in the EcoCAR EV Challenge and we are excited to see what the teams will accomplish in supporting the country’s transition to clean energy and electric vehicles.”
Four-year competition
Managed by Argonne National Laboratory, the EcoCAR EV Challenge will be at the cutting edge of automotive engineering education, serving as a proving ground for future automotive engineers.
The four-year competition will challenge students to engineer a next-generation battery electric vehicle (BEV) that deploys connected and autonomous vehicle (CAV) features to implement energy efficient and customer-pleasing features, while meeting the decarbonization needs of the automotive industry.
“Embry-Riddle’s selection for the new EcoCAR EV Challenge builds upon a long track record of success in this program,” Gregory said.
“Our students will have the opportunity to innovate and develop the latest technologies that will transform energy efficiency and safety of autonomous vehicles. The competition also provides networking opportunities and job prospects with government and industry.”
Added Dr. Sarah Krejci at B-CU, “EcoCAR challenge is a great opportunity for minority and underrepresented students to participate in a hands-on experience with a real-world challenge from the automotive industry. Our students will gain confidence, teamwork experience, and cutting-edge technical knowledge and skills, which will prepare them for the careers of tomorrow.’’
General Motors will donate a 2023 Cadillac LYRIQ to each team, challenging them to design, build, refine and demonstrate the potential of their advanced propulsion systems and CAV technologies over four competition years.
Teams will be tasked with complex, real-world technical challenges including enhancing the propulsion system of their LYRIQ to optimize energy efficiency while maintaining consumer expectations for performance and driving experience.
Diversity focus
To improve diversity in STEM and higher education, diversity, equity, and inclusion will be incorporated into all areas of the competition.
Teams will be challenged to identify and address specific equity and electrification issues in mobility through the application of innovative hardware and software solutions, outreach to underserved communities and underrepresented youth to increase awareness about advanced mobility and recruit underrepresented minorities into STEM fields.
Four Minority Serving Institutions, including two Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), will also share more than $1M to strengthen their automotive programs and recruit and retain underrepresented minority students and faculty.
Participating universities
The universities selected to participate in the EcoCAR EV Challenge include:
- Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University/ Bethune-Cookman University
- Georgia Institute of Technology
- Illinois Institute of Technology
- McMaster University (Canada)
- Mississippi State University
- Ohio State University / Wilberforce University
- University of Alabama
- University of California, Riverside
- University of California, Davis
- University of Texas at Austin
- University of Waterloo (Canada)
- Virginia Tech
- West Virginia University
“Argonne has managed the Advanced Vehicle Technology Competitions program for DOE in partnership with the auto industry for more than three decades. The EcoCAR EV Challenge will build upon the program’s rich history to provide North America’s premier training ground for future EV engineers. Academia and Industry both recognize the role of experiential learning in helping to prepare students for the rapidly evolving automotive workforce,” said Wahl.
These universities will build student teams with multi-disciplinary engineering skill sets, such as mechanical, electrical, computer and software engineering.
The teams will also engage students from various other backgrounds such as Communications, PR, Business and Project Management to emulate the real-world experience of working in the automotive industry.
The competition will kick off in fall 2022 and conclude in May 2026.
For more information, visit ecocarevchallenge.org or avtcseries.org.
