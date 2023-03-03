B-CU professor to speak at Women’s History Month luncheon March 26

The National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc., Volusia County Chapter (NHBWVCC), will host its annual Women’s History Month Celebration Luncheon in March. During this celebration, they will highlight the contributions of women and events in history.
The program theme is “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.’’
The keynote speaker is Dr. Claudette McFadden, a professor at Bethune-Cookman University and a senior faculty member in the Department of Communication Studies, Theater and Dance. The program also will recognize women in the community.
The Women’s History Luncheon will be held on Sunday, March 26, at 3 p.m. in the Bethune-Cookman University Center for Civic Engagement, 740 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased by emailing nhbwvolusia@ gmail.com.
The deadline to purchase tickets is March 18.
National Hook-Up of Black Women, Inc. is a 501©(3) non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of women and their families through support of the arts, culture, education, health wellness and human service programs. Established in 1974, there are 21 chapters across the U.S.
