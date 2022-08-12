Backpacks and a whole lot more

Parents and kids line up on Saturday for the back-to-school event at Morning Star Baptist Church in Daytona Beach. It was presented by the Daytona Beach Collaborative.
Volunteers with the Better Together Community Event at Campbell Middle School take a break for a picture.
Masks and sanitizers also were given away.
Residents show backpacks received from the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach.
Each kid received a new pair of sneakers at the Morning Star Baptist Church event.

Back-to-school giveaways continued last weekend as a number of local organizations, businesses and places of workshop held events to help Volusia County children prepare for school, which starts on Monday. People lined around the block on Saturday for school backpacks and supplies at Morning Star Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in Daytona Beach. Each child attending was treated to a new pair of sneakers along with school items. The Better Together Backto-School Community event was held at Campbell Middle School on Saturday, which included school supplies as well as a cheerleader clinic, health screenings, haircuts and hairdos. At the Islamic Center of Daytona Beach, masks and hand sanitizers were included in the giveaway of school supplies.

