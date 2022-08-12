Backpacks and a whole lot more

Daytona Beach, FL (32114)

Today

Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.