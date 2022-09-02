Beach safety urged during holiday weekend

With the Labor Day holiday marking the unofficial end to summer and the last big hurrah for the beach season, Volusia County’s Beach Safety Division is expecting big crowds, a mix of sun and storms, traveling marine life, and moderate surf. As residents and visitors make plans, Beach Safety has some tips to ensure a safe and labor-free experience.
With rip currents an ongoing threat throughout the week and weekend, the safest way to enjoy the water is always in front of a staffed lifeguard tower. And with the sun and heat of summer also comes afternoon thunderstorms, which often include lightning. Beachgoers are reminded that rumbles of thunder mean it’s time to seek shelter indoors.
Vehicle ramps will open no earlier than 8 a.m., and all vehicles must exit the beach before 7 p.m. Afternoon high tides are not expected to impact vehicle beach access significantly.
Portions of the coast are experiencing soft sand, causing select sections of the beach to be designated four-wheel drive only. Parking is also available at the county’s many off-beach parking lots.
Protecting the turtles
With turtle season in full swing, leaving the beach cleaner than you found it is more important than ever. Beachgoers should flatten sandcastles, fill in holes, and take chairs and equipment with them at the end of their visit as these are obstacles for nesting sea turtles.
Always stay clear of marked sea turtle nests and watch where you step as palm sized sea turtles may be hiding in the sargassum seaweed that has been washing ashore.
Do your part to properly dispose of trash this weekend, whether it’s in one of the 1,500 trash receptacles placed along the beach, or by packing it up and disposing of it at home. Trash bags are available upon request at all tollbooths and roving carts will canvass the beach to assist with the collection of garbage.
While fun in the sun is encouraged on Volusia County beaches, alcohol, glass containers and pets are prohibited. Vehicles must remain in designated driving areas and observe the speed limit.
The best way to stay up to date with everything beach related is to download the Volusia Beaches app, available for free on the Google Play and iTunes App stores. The app provides real-time updates on the status of beach ramps and staffed lifeguard towers, as well as beach conditions, offbeach parking and more.
For more information, follow Volusia County Beaches on Facebook and Twitter or visit www. volusia.org/beach.
