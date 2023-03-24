Bethune women’s conference taking place this week

The 13th Annual Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Women’s Conference is scheduled for March 23 and 24. The conference is designed to honor women, faculty members, students and women within the local and global community that have illustrated a commitment to the goals of Dr. Bethune and to honor her legacy. This year’s theme is “African Descended Women and Resistance.”
Dr. Winifred Johnson, Assistant Professor of History and Chair of the conference, said, “This conference will serve as an excellent opportunity for the university and local community to continue the legacy that Dr. Bethune dedicated her life to fulfilling, the development of strong leaders.’’
Keynote speakers for the conference include Dr. Johanna LeBlanc, founder and CEO of J. Leblanc Global Consulting, on Friday at 11:15. She is a recent graduate of Bethune-Cookman University.
A highlight of the conference will be the presentation of the Bethune Challenge Award to a B-CU junior who best epitomizes the spirit of founder Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. In her “Last Will and Testament,’’ Bethune challenged us all to “live our lives purposefully, to pursue our dreams and ambitions courageously, and to act always in faith and with dignity.”
Online link to conference lineup and registration: https://simplebooklet.com/13thannualmarymcleodbethunewomensconferenceprogram
