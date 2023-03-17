Bike Week on the Boulevard

Daytona Beach native Kim Gibson spent the last weekend of Bike Week capturing images of fancy motorcycles and their owners hanging out along Dr. Mary McLeod Boulevard.
Gibson, who now lives in South Florida, is a photojournalist for the Daytona Times and Florida Courier. He and his wife, Angela, got a chance to enjoy Bike Week with friends and family, including Kim’s brother, Ronnie Gibson (below).
Gibson’s photographs include bikers from all over the country, including members of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club from Fort Knox, New York.
PHOTOS BY KIM GIBSON / DAYTONA TIMES
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.