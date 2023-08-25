Biketoberfest returns Oct. 19-22

The Daytona Beach area will welcome motorcycle enthusiasts for the 31st annual Biketoberfest rally on Oct. 19-22.
The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Volusia County with beautiful Florida weather, live music, industry’s top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the scenic loop.
For the 11th straight year, Geico will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest.
“Biketoberfest attracts motorcycle enthusiasts from around the world to the Daytona Beach area,” said Lori Campbell Baker, executive director for the Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“From Main Street and Daytona International Speedway to Destination Daytona, Midtown and the Ormond Beach scenic loop, the list of activities and scenic rides to enjoy are endless. We hope that all riders have a safe and enjoyable experience in the destination.”
The Official Biketoberfest Welcome Center presented by Geico will be located trackside this year, in Daytona International Speedway’s display area (1801 West International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.
More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.