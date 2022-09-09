Boys & Girls Clubs opens teen club in Pierson

On Aug. 31, Boys & Girls of Volusia/Flagler Counties Unit Director Rex Hoffman cut the ribbon to open the doors to the T. Dewitt Taylor /Pierson Teen Club, the first of its kind for the organization. The multi-room teen center is located at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle/High School, at 100 E. Washington Ave. Pierson.
As with all Clubs, Boys & Girls of Volusia/ Flagler Counties, it’s free to belong. The Club has various rooms available throughout the 55-acre campus of the middle/high school. The Club will provide a safe haven for hundreds of teens in the Pierson community, immediately after school between 3 to 7 p.m. This is the most crucial time when kids, who are not engaged in and after school program, are unsupervised.
“It takes a village they say, and we have seen this truly firsthand, with our New Teen Center at T. Dewitt Taylor Middle/High School. Witnessing our communities and county leadership, coming together to support this initiative in the Town of Pierson, was amazing. We are extremely grateful for the tremendous support and partnerships which have seen this vision to fruition, for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties. Together, we are changing the lives of our youth and positively impacting our tomorrow for everyone,” said President Joe Hearn.
The mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of Volusia/Flagler Counties is “to inspire and enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to realize their full potential as productive, responsible, caring citizens and leaders.”
Over 100,000 at-risk youth, have been positively impacted by the programs and services in its 30-year history.
For a tour or to register or become a member of the T. Dewitt Taylor/Pierson Teen Center contact Unit Director Rex Hoffman at Rhoffman@BGCVFC.ORG.
For more information on sponsorship opportunities, visit BGCVFC.org.
