Business Recovery Center opens at City Island library in Daytona

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has opened a Business Recovery Center (BRC) at the Daytona Beach Regional Library (City Island), 105 Jackie Robinson Parkway, Daytona Beach.
The office will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday until further notice. The BRC will not operate on Sundays.
Homeowners, renters, business owners, homeowners associations and most private nonprofit organizations impacted by Hurricane Ian and/ or Hurricane Nicole may apply for a low-interest, long-term disaster assistance loan to assist with their recovery from the storm(s).
The SBA offers a physical property damage loan as well as an economic injury loan. The economic injury loan is only available to businesses and most private nonprofit organizations.
Before being able to apply for a loan, an applicant must first register with FEMA. To expedite the process, interested applicants are encouraged to register with FEMA before visiting the BRC. To register with FEMA, visit disasterassistance.gov, the FEMA mobile app or call 800- 621-3362.
In addition to starting a loan application at the BRC, applicants may submit additional documentation for a current application, initiate an appeal for a denied application or speak to a representative regarding their application’s status.
For those who both Hurricanes Ian and Nicole impacted, separate loan applications must be submitted for each storm. The deadline to submit loan applications, by storm and type of loan, are:
- Jan. 12: Hurricane Ian - Physical Property
- Feb. 13: Hurricane Nicole - Physical Property
- June 29: Hurricane Ian - Economic Injury
- Sept. 13: Hurricane Nicole - Economic Injury
A loan application may also be submitted online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ ela/s/ or by visiting the Disaster Recovery Center at the Florida Department of Health-Volusia, 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach.
For additional information about SBA loans, call 800-659- 2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov..
