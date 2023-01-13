Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees.
Trees will be available from 1 to 4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Jan. 21 at five pickup locations across the county. All locations will carry Darrow’s blueberry, highbush blueberry, persimmon, and yaupon holly trees, while additional species are available by location.
- Lyonia Environmental Center, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona
- Dwarf chestnut and longleaf pine
- Marine Discovery Center, 520 Barracuda Blvd., New Smyrna Beach
- Dwarf chestnut and southern crabapple
- Marine Science Center, 100 Lighthouse Point Drive, Ponce Inlet
- Longleaf pine and southern red cedar
- Tiger Bay, 4316 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach
- Live oak and southern crabapple
- Stetson Aquatic Center, 2636 Alhambra Ave., DeLand
- Live oak and southern red cedar
Proof of Volusia County residency is required. There is a limit of two trees per household and trees are available while supplies last.
For more information, contact Environmental Management at 386-736-5927 or visit https://bit. ly/vcfreetrees.
