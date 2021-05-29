The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in conference room A of the Volusia County Lifeguard Headquarters, 515 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
The public is invited to attend and participate in person.
Members will review the contingency application and evaluation elements for fiscal year 2021-22. Volusia County’s Legal Services Department will share information about Florida’s Sunshine Law.
The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.
For more information, visit www.volusia.org/cfab or call Grants Coordinator Edina Chester at 386-736-5955.
