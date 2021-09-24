The Children and Families Advisory Board will meet at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28. The meeting will be held in conference room A at the Volusia County Lifeguard Headquarters, 515 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach.
The public is invited to participate in person or virtually. Virtual attendees must register at https://attendee. gotowebinar.com/register/809249771237351439.
Members will review the 2021 Annual Report and discuss sickle cell disease. The board will also score applications and make funding recommendations for the FY 21/22 Justice Assistance Grant.
The Children and Families Advisory Board assesses and evaluates strategies to meet needs, monitors program compliance, advertises funding availability, recommends appropriations for programs serving children and families, and provides recommendations to the Volusia County Council on children and family issues.
For more information, visit www.volusia.org/ cfab or call Grants Coordinator Brittany Louis at 386- 736-5955.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.