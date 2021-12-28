The Rose Marie Bryon Children’s Center in Daytona Beach held its Christmas party on Dec. 22. Local children received toys and other gifts. The event was sponsored by the Ho Ho Ho Girls; the Daytona Beach Chapter of The Links, Incorporated; and Richard Thomas.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- County to reopen Emergency Rental Assistance portal
- Children's center hosts Christmas party
- Volusia to reopen Emergency Rental Assistance portal
- Children’s center hosts Christmas party
- CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine for all
- F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival returns with authors from near and far
- AAEA honors entrepreneurs
- 2021 YEAR IN REVIEW
Latest e-Edition
Information Pages
Most Popular
Articles
- F.R.E.S.H. Book Festival returns with authors from near and far
- Volusia to reopen Emergency Rental Assistance portal
- AAEA honors entrepreneurs
- Showtime to premiere W. Kamau Bell’s docuseries on Cosby
- Children’s center hosts Christmas party
- 2021 YEAR IN REVIEW
- Daytona church makes history with pastoral pick
- The meaning of hallelujah
- 'Tis the season for new Black holiday movies
- County to reopen Emergency Rental Assistance portal
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.