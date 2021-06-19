City field officially named after Norma J. Bland

On June 12, the City of Daytona Beach honored the late community activist Norma J. Bland by naming a new football and soccer field after her at Derbyshire Park & Sports Complex.
Mrs. Bland’s family and members of the community joined members of the City Commission, city staff, law enforcement and others for the ceremony.
Nataleese Stallings, Mrs. Bland’s niece, told the Daytona Times, “I am happy. I just wish it were done earlier when she was alive. She would have enjoyed this.”
Another niece, Corianna StallIngs, stated, “I love my aunt and I miss her. I just wish that she could have been here to see it.”
Speakers included Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Commissioners Dannette Henry and Paula Reed, Volusia County Sheriff Michael Chitwood and Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young.
“Norma was one of a kind and true trailblazer. Naming this facility in her honor is how we say to her, the family and community that we appreciate her,” Mayor Henry said.
Chitwood added, “There are plenty of kids that will hit this ballfield and it will transform their lives.”
community better than she found it. She did. Norma left an incredible impression on our community."
Community leader
Mrs. Bland, 71, died from COVID-19-related issues at Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach on July 31, 2020.
She worked to improve the quality of life for the people of Daytona Beach and fought for civil rights and social justice.
She created and ran the Citizens Coalition to Improve Race Relations in Daytona Beach.
Mrs. Bland also was a member of the Daytona Beach/Volusia County NAACP; she served on its executive committee and chaired its legal regress committee.
Local NAACP President Cynthia Slater said, “Norma is a tremendous loss not just for the NAACP but for the city and community. Honoring her with this field pays homage to her and the city she loved.”
Bland also had a career as a mental health counselor.
She earned a bachelor’s degree from Daytona State College and master’s degrees from Bethune-Cookman University.
