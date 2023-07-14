City of DeBary gets grant for firefighting gear from Gary Sinise Foundation

The Gary Sinise Foundation, established in 2011 by actor and humanitarian Gary Sinise to support America’s veterans, heroes, first responders, defenders and their families, has purchased critical firefighting gear for the City of DeBary’s firefighters.
The $56,000 grant through the foundation’s First Responders Outreach Program, which helps provide critical funding for emergency relief, training and essential equipment for first responders around the country, went directly to the manufacturer of the gear which was delivered to the city.
The city applied for the grant in early 2022 and was informed of the award later that summer. The gear, which takes approximately a year to manufacture, arrived in June 2023. Nineteen sets of gear were purchased through the grant.
“The Gary Sinise Foundation is an incredible organization. I want to thank them for their understanding and commitment to making first responders as safe as they can be” said Fire Chief Ronnie Long.
“Cancer is a leading cause of death among firefighters, and research suggests firefighters are at higher risk of certain types of cancers when compared to the general population. Therefore, prevention is our main focus, and the best practice for prevention is operating in clean structural firefighting gear. This grant gives us the ability to ensure our crews are operating in the safest environment.” (Note: The city contracts with Orange City for Fire Department services).
Known as bunker or turnout gear, the equipment protects the firefighter’s body from extreme heat and cancer-causing agents that may be encountered during a fire.
For maximum effectiveness in protecting firefighters from these agents, best practice requires at least two complete sets for each person on duty, allowing for the department to wash previously used equipment during the shift. The donation ensures that a clean set of gear is always ready, improving the safety and operational capabilities of the department.
‘Critical firefighter equipment’
Mayor Karen Chasez expressed her gratitude on behalf of the city.
“As mayor of DeBary, I would like to express our city’s heartfelt appreciation to the Gary Sinise Foundation for their generous contribution of critical firefighter equipment.”
Chasez added, “The impact of this donation extends far beyond the immediate benefits to our firefighters. By investing in the safety and preparedness of our firefighter personnel, the Foundation has demonstrated their commitment to the overall safety and well-being of our community. Their donation not only fills a critical need at our fire station but also strengthens the bond between our community and those who work tirelessly to keep us safe.”
“The Gary Sinise Foundation created the First Responders Outreach program to ensure our first responders all over the country, who put their lives on the line every day to protect our communities, have the tools, equipment and resources they need to perform their jobs to the best of their abilities.
On behalf of our founder Gary Sinise – who has supported veterans, first responders, heroes and defenders for more than four decades – we are honored to support the DeBary Fire Department with funding for new protective, turnout gear,” said Bobby George, director of Outreach for the Gary Sinise Foundation.
