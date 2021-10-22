The City of Daytona Beach is offering its residents an environmentally safe way to dispose of household hazardous waste at no charge during its annual Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at the city’s Public Works Facility located at 950 Bellevue Ave.
Items that will be accepted, but not limited to, include paint and paint thinners, solvents, pesticides, fertilizers, household chemicals, batteries, pool chemicals, antifreeze, car wax, light bulbs, motor oil and propane tanks.
Because of their potential to contaminate the environment or water supply, these types of materials should never be included with regular household garbage. Improper disposal may lead to surface and groundwater contamination. In addition, improperly stored chemicals can be a fire hazard and may endanger children and household pets. The city will ensure the collected materials are disposed of properly.
Materials not accepted are fuel, gas cans, tires or lawn equipment (mowers, trimmers or gas-powered yard maintenance items).
“It’s important to keep household hazardous waste separate from regular waste because it can be damaging to our environment. I encourage residents to participate in our Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day and help preserve our environment for future generations,” Sandra Van Cleef, Solid Waste supervisor for the city.
Daytona Beach residents will not be charged to drop off items; however, they will be asked to provide proof of residency at the site. Commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.
For questions about the drop-off event, contact Sandra Van Cleef at 386-671-8670 or VanCleefSandra@codb.us.
