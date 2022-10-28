City to host Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31

The City of Daytona Beach is hosting its second annual Halloween Trunk or Treat event Monday, Oct. 31, at City Hall, 301 S. Ridgewood Ave. From 6 to 8 p.m. kids can safely trick or treat around decorated vehicles and enjoy free games, a pumpkin patch, face painting and more.
There will be a costume contest at 7 p.m. with prizes awarded for first, second and third place. Costume contest categories are ages 0-3, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12 and 13-adult.
Free parking is available on Orange Avenue and Palmetto Avenue and behind the shops on Beach Street.
Hot dogs, snacks and drinks will be available for purchase and each item is priced at $1.
For more information, contact Katie Prestwood, the city’s event specialist, at (386) 671- 8268.
