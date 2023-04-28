City to present Crab & Seafood Festival on April 29

The Crab & Seafood Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Daytona Beach.
Attendees can enjoy a variety of delicious dishes served up fresh at this festival happening on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street.
The city is sponsoring this family festival, which will also have live music, local vendors and a Kids Zone with a 360-degree photo booth, carnival games, caricature artist and face painting.
Entertainment
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: DJ Chi Town
- Noon: Lip Sync
- 3 to 5 p.m.: Saxman Fuqua
- 5 to 8 p.m.: Love Band
Food and beverage vendors
- 3 Kings Catering
- Allecia’s Island Cuisine
- Brother Burgers
- Chris B Kreme
- Citrus Conch of Miami
- Crab Shack 386
- Deez Nutz & More
- DEM Boys BBQN
- Dolly Cupz
- Eat & Wash – the Lunch Box Food Truck
- Flournoy Family Country Style Cooking
- Gran Arepa Daytona
- Laila’s Lemonade
- MYX International
- Orgasmic Eats
- SB & B Seafood
- Seafood Shack
Additionally, there will be local accessory vendors selling a variety of crafts and merchandise and Midtown Cafe & Grill and A Golden Taste of Jamaican Foods & Treats will be open on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard.
During the festival, Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street will be closed to vehicular traffic
For more information, contact Brittany Presley at (386) 366-0599 or Brittany@DivineDesignsEvents.co.
Housing fair, wellness clinic is April 29 at Allen Chapel
Residents are invited to a free Housing Fair & Financial Wellness Clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29, at Allen Chapel AME Church at 580 George W. Engram Blvd. in Daytona Beach.
There will be something for everyone at the clinic that is for home buyers, homeowners and renters. Free credit reports and mini classes/workshops covering financial literacy topics will be offered throughout the day.
Learn about the home-buying process, new mortgage loan products, down payment assistance programs and new affordable housing initiatives from industry professionals.
This event is hosted by Mid-Florida Housing Partnership, Inc. and Allen Daytona Development Inc.
For more information, call (386) 274-4441 ext. 304 or email Lydia.Gregg@mfhp.org.
Shiloh church to host choir event
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church will host a community choir event on April 30 at 3 p.m. The choir will include choir members from various local churches. The public is invited. The church is located at 540 S. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Daytona Beach.
For more information, call 386-290-1023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.