Classmates of Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 host fellowship

Some of the members of the Campbell Senior High School Class of 1968 came together this summer to celebrate a milestone of turning 70 years old. The event was held in July at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach.
At the event, former instructors and community leaders were invited and awarded certificates of appreciation for their acts of commitment to children and families in Daytona Beach such as Campbell Middle School, formerly Campbell Senior High; the Daytona Beach/ Volusia County NAACP, and Turie T. Small Elementary School.
Awardees in attendance were Cynthia Slater, Kimberly Mathews, Lawrence Temple and Tikija Picott representing her husband, Dr. Jerry Picott.
Campbell Senior High Class of 1968 members in attendance were Dorothy King, Lavaughn Powell, John T. Smith, Quintin Williams, all from Georgia; Ina Seales Fells, Maryland; Ruby Browne Smith, Virginia; Morris Fulford, West Palm Beach; Judy Lawrence Waters, Lake Wales; Carolyn Wilson Martin, Betty Sipp, Toni Duncan Lockhart, Sarah Patterson, Jacalyn Jones, Brenda Thompson Perry, Maxine Windom, Emma Brown Gist, and Jerome Bostick, all of Daytona Beach.
