Learn how to reduce your environmental impacts during a free, six-part series of programs from Nov. 5 to 19.
The Climate Smart Florida program takes an innovative, fun and comprehensive approach to climate change that will help build community support and reduce household impacts on climate change. Participants will learn what greenhouse gases are, how they impact our climate, and individual actions that can make a big difference to reduce those impacts.
The group will meet for in-person field trips from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on these Saturdays:
Nov. 5: Stetson Aquatic Center, 2636 Alhambra Ave., DeLand. Learn about climate change, low impact development and green infrastructure.
Nov. 19: Lyonia Environmental Center, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona. This class will cover renewable energy and consumption.
Virtual programs will be held from noon to 1 p.m. on these dates:
Nov. 8: Volusia County resiliency initiatives
Nov. 10: Transportation
Nov. 15: Water and yards
Nov. 17: Food and waste
Participants must attend both in-person classes and at least three of the virtual classes to receive a certificate of completion. Makeup dates are available for the virtual programs.
The series is hosted by Green Volusia, Lyonia Environmental Center and the University of Florida/Volusia County Extension.
Registration is required. Contact Sandy Falcon at sfalcon@ volusia.org or 386-789-7207, ext. #21025, to receive the online registration link.
