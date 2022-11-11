Come on down: Tickets are on sale for ‘The Price is Right Live’ at Peabody

Tickets will be available starting at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, to see “The Price Is Right Live’’ at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, at Peabody Auditorium.
They will be available for purchase at www.ticketmaster. com or between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office. Tickets prices range from $27.50 to $47.50 plus applicable surcharges.
“The Price Is Right Live’’ is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, “The Price is Right’’ contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the Showcase!
Showing to sold-out audiences for more a decade and counting, “The Price Is Right Live’’ has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members across North America.
