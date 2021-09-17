Comedian Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias to perform at Peabody

Tickets will go on sale Friday, Sept. 17, to see Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, who will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at Peabody Auditorium.
Tickets will be available for purchase at www.FluffyGuy.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, by phone at (800) 982-2787 or between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Peabody Box Office located at 600 Auditorium Blvd. Ticket prices are $39.50, $53.50 and $73.50 plus applicable surcharges.
Iglesias is one of America’s most successful stand-up comedians performing to sold-out concerts around the world. He is also one of the most watched comedians on YouTube with almost a billion views and has more than 25 million fans on social media.
In 2018, Iglesias was included in The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top 40 Comedy Players” alongside comedy giants Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock and Lorne Michaels. The comedian has also had the distinct honor of being one of the few to headline and sell out Madison Square Garden in New York, Staples Center in Los Angeles and Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Iglesias is the star and executive producer of “Mr. Iglesias,” the Netflix original comedy series. In addition, Iglesias has penned a deal with Netflix to release his next two stand-up comedy specials.
Feature film credits for Iglesias include co-starring roles in “Magic Mike,” “Magic Mike XXL” and “A Haunted House 2.” Iglesias’ voice has been heard in many animated films including “Space Jam: A New Legacy” and “Ugly Dolls.”
In 2017, Iglesias voiced the role of “Head Clerk” in Pixar’s Academy Award nominated, animated film, “Coco.” He also voiced “Rufus the Dog” in Sony’s Golden Globe nominated, animated holiday film, “The Star” and “Cuatro” in Academy Award nominated, animated film, “Ferdinand.” Iglesias is one of a handful of comedians with a theatrically released stand-up concert comedy film, “The Fluffy Movie.”
For more information, visit www.peabodyauditorium.org.
