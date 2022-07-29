The City of Deltona also is partnering with Deltona Strong, Council on Aging and Volusia Sheriff’s Office to host Community Services Day at The Center at Deltona, located at 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. The event is Saturday, Aug. 6 from 8 a.m. to noon.
This event will give residents an opportunity to meet with different organizations offering Community Services such as free legal aid, diabetes testing, HIV testing, career counseling, and more.
Organizations interested in participating can register at www.deltonacares.org.
For more information, call 386-878-8865.
