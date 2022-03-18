Concealed weapon license applications accepted in Volusia

Volusia County residents no longer need to leave the county for assistance in filing an application for a concealed weapon license or renewing a current license. The Office of Will Roberts – Tax Collector began the service by appointment March 16.
Residents can complete the application and have their photo and fingerprints taken in one location in Volusia County, said Will Roberts, Volusia County Tax Collector.
“This will decrease the amount of time applicants spend compiling all of these elements or traveling to another county to get them completed,’’ he said
The service is only available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the DeLand office, 123 W. Indiana Avenue room 103. Appointments will be required and can be made online at vctaxcollector.org/appt.
Funds stay in county
For decades, applicants have not been able to submit an application in Volusia County, Roberts explained. The state only allows elected tax collectors to provide the service. Until 2021, Volusia County did not have an elected tax collector.
Not only was this an inconvenience for customers, but the fees associated with the applications were leaving the county, Roberts added.
Per state statute, tax collectors may charge fees to cover the costs associated with providing the service. Those dollars will now stay within Volusia County.
“At the end of the fiscal year, remaining tax collector revenues are returned to the county’s taxing authorities,” Roberts said. “Rather than funding another county’s services, those dollars will now stay in Volusia County to assist in providing public services. Retaining the revenue and providing convenience to our citizens is a win-win for everyone.”
The process
The application process for a Florida concealed weapon and firearms license begins by making an appointment online.
To complete the in-office application, applicants need state-issued photo identification and a copy of a training document or certificate that confirms proficiency with a firearm.
Citizenship status is required from people born outside the United States and permanent legal resident aliens, per state requirements. Applicants with a history of arrest must provide certified copies that reflect the final disposition of the charge(s).
Volusia County Tax Collector staff will instruct applicants on using the office computer to complete the State application. Staff will review the application, take fingerprints and the photo for the license and submit the entire application packet electronically to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS). FDACS will process the application and issue the concealed weapon license via mail.
The process at the Office of the Tax Collector is expected to take less than one hour. Then FDACS has up to 90 days to process applications once received, per state statute.
Applicants may check the status of their application online through the FDACS website or by calling 850-245-5691.
Information on applying for a concealed weapon license, including frequently asked questions and fees, are online at vctaxcollector.org/ cw.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.