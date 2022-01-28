Confederate structure findings to be discussed at AAUW meeting

PALM COAST – A renowned professor and a museum executive will be the featured speakers at the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler’s general meeting on Saturday, Feb. 12.
Michael Butler, the Kenan Distinguished Professor of History, Flagler College, and Regina Phillips, executive director of the Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center, will discuss “The Contextualization of Confederate Iconography.”
In the aftermath of the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, cities throughout the South debated the meaning and relevance of Confederate monuments that occupied prominent public spaces.
St. Augustine was no exception, and city leaders formed a committee to contextualize a structure dedicated to the memory of those “who gave their lives in the service of the Confederate States.”
Butler and Phillips were selected as two of the seven committee members.
Their presentation tells the story of the Contextualization Committee’s formation, findings and recommendations. Most importantly, the experience demonstrates how nostalgia, memory and identity pervade public discourse concerning uncomfortable historical truths.
The meeting is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 at 10:30 a.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf & Country Club, 53 Easthampton Blvd., Palm Coast, FL 32164.
Lunch is available for $15 per person. For reservations and menu options, contact Sally Smeaton at AAUWFlagler1984@gmail.com or 386- 447-4137 by Feb. 10.
