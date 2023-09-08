In an effort to reduce taxes on its residents, the Volusia County Council convened in a special session on Aug. 30 and voted to eliminate the Communications Services Tax (CST) for those residing in unincorporated areas.
Collectively, this will result in more than $3 million in tax savings for those who reside in unincorporated areas. The decision now places Volusia County alongside Duval County as the only two in Florida exempting unincorporated residents from the CST.
The CST, which has been in effect since 2002, is a levy imposed on various communication services within the state, including cable and satellite television, video and music streaming, telephone services, and mobile communications, will no longer be a financial burden for the unincorporated residents of Volusia County starting Jan. 1, 2024.
Recognizing the opportunity for the tax to be eliminated by Jan. 1, 2024, the County Council took the proactive measure of holding the Aug. 30 special meeting in order to submit the required filing to the state by Aug. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.