The Volusia County Council will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 4, in the County Council Chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave, DeLand.
This is a public meeting for purposes of Florida Statutes Section 286.011. Agenda items include, but are not limited to:
- Ocean Center parking rates and live entertainment booking model
- Community Services budget and service level presentation
- Public hearings, including ordinances and rezonings
- Advisory board appointments
The public is invited to attend the meeting and provide comments. Those who are unable to attend may submit comments in advance to publicparticipation@volusia.org.
To view the complete agenda, visit www.volusia.org/agenda.
