Local governments across America are dealing with an escalating affordable housing crisis. Locally, the Volusia County Council is tackling the complex issue with an ambitious initiative that will involve local governments, local agencies and individuals.
First up is a series of webinars from noon to 1:30 p.m. every Friday in July that will address the causes and potential solutions.
- Prosperity: The case for prosperity and the role of affordable housing: July 2
- Produce: Affordable housing funding mechanism: July 9
- Preserve: Maintaining existing affordable housing: July 16
- Policy: Coordinated planning to promote homes for all incomes: July 23
- Progress: Plans in action and success stories from the field: July 30
The public is invited to attend, participate and provide comments during the webinars. Registration is available at www.volusia.org/affordable-housing-summit.
Additionally, an Affordable Housing Summit will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at the Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach. Registration will open in mid-July.
Work groups will establish a countywide action plan by December.
For more information, contact Sarah Presley at spresley@volusia.org or 386-943-7029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.