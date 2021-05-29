Children in grades K-5
can avoid the summer brain drain by taking part in the Volusia County Public Library’s summer reading challenge, programs and activities. The adventure begins June 7 at all 14 branches of the library system.
From June 7 through Aug. 13, kids can track their summer reading online with the digital platform Beanstack. Those who read at least four days a week over the summer will earn prizes from the library and be able to record their reading for their local school goals. Advance registration begins June 1at https://volusialibrary.org/slp/.
The library system will also offer a lineup of virtual programs and host streaming reading resources and online databases.
Select library branches will offer outdoor activities and Summer Breakspot grab and go meals for children throughout the summer.
Additionally, the library system will continue its free, award winning Lit Kits to Go services. After completing a form at their local branch or on volusialibrary.org, parents can check out a weekly lit kit bag for each child. The bags will include library books, crafts, reading suggestions and educational materials. A library card is required for the bags to include library books. Bags may also be requested without library books.
Registration and information about summer offerings will be available from www.volusialibrary.org and www.facebook.com/volusialibrary beginning June 1.
