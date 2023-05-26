Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in June. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures and volunteer and learn programs.
Registration is required; call 386-736-5927.
Upcoming events include:
Snorkel and swim adventure: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7; and 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, June 21. Learn about various marine species and the wonders of the underwater ecosystem while snorkeling the high slack tide near Ponce de Leon Inlet. Participants must bring their own snorkeling gear and be able to swim. Those under age 18 must wear a personal flotation device and be accompanied by an adult guardian at all times. Meet at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet.
Callalisa Creek paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 9. Enjoy a backwater paddle through a maze of mangroves. Participants will navigate oyster beds, learn about mosquito canals and see a variety of birds. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at 598 S. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
Pollinator Week activity: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 22. Learn about the importance of pollinators and help with gardening tasks in Lyonia Environmental Center’s pollinator garden, 2150 Eustace Ave., Deltona.
Blue Spring paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 23. Learn about local wildlife and history as you paddle along old logging canals around Blue Spring State Park. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at the end of West French Avenue, Orange City, about one mile past the park entrance.
NSB beach bike ride: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, June 29. Take a leisurely five-mile ride from Esther Street Park to Ponce de Leon Inlet and back. Cyclists will learn about wrack lines, marine mammals, sea turtle nesting and more. Wear a helmet, bring a large-tired bike and meet at 551 Esther St., New Smyrna Beach. Parking is free to Volusia County residents who have a parking permit from the City of New Smyrna Beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.