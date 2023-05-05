County plans Explore Volusia programs

Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in May. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures and volunteer and learn programs.
Registration is required; call 386-736-5927.
Upcoming events include:
- Indian River Lagoon paddle: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 9. Explore the northern end of the Indian River Lagoon while paddling from Mary McLeod Bethune Park to surrounding areas. Participants may see manatees, dolphins and many bird species. Bring a kayak, canoe or standup paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
- Green Springs bike-about: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 16. Experience the natural world as you ride a segment of the East Central Regional Rail Trail from Green Springs to State Road 415. All ages and abilities are welcome on this 11.4-mile round trip. Bring a bicycle and helmet and meet Green Springs Park, 994 Enterprise-Osteen Road, Enterprise.
- Explore Volusia challenge: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 20. A guide will share details about the monthly challenge and help participants navigate the iNaturalist app. Meet at Hickory Bluff Preserve, 598 Guise Road, Osteen 32764.
- World Turtle Day: 8 to 10 a.m. Monday, May 22. Volunteer and learn about World Turtle Day and sea turtle protection in Volusia County. Participants will assemble signs that read “Keep off the dunes”; the signs will help protect gopher tortoises and their burrows. Volunteers will also help sea turtles by painting the stakes that mark off sea turtle nests on the beach. Meet at Mary McLeod Bethune Beach, 6656 S. Atlantic Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
- Jetty and beach cleanup: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 23. While the county’s dive team removes fishing line from underwater rocks, volunteers will inform visitors about the cleanup effort and remove fishing line and trash from the beach and jetty area. After the dive, volunteers will help the divers remove the lead for recycling. Meet on the jetty at Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet.
- Halifax River paddle: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 26. Look for marine mammals while exploring the waters of the Halifax River. Bring a canoe, kayak or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at Sanchez Park, 329 Sanchez Ave, Ormond Beach.
- Beach cleanups: 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 30. Help environmental specialists remove debris from the beach after the Memorial Day holiday. Participants will learn about sea turtle nesting season and how trash can impact sea turtles. The cleanups will be held at Sun Splash Park, 611 S. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach; and Winter Haven Park, 4589 S. Atlantic Ave., Ponce Inlet.
