Learn about Volusia County’s conservation lands and land management practices during free Explore Volusia programs in October. Environmental specialists will lead a variety of outdoor adventures and volunteer and learn programs.
Registration is required; call 386-736-5927.
Upcoming events include:
Longleaf hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Take a guided hike through Longleaf Pine Preserve’s flatwoods, cypress domes and swamps. Participants will learn about the connections between soils and the plant and animal communities of the wetlands. Meet at the west entrance, 3637 E. New York Ave, DeLand.
Beresford bike-about: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6. Learn about the local environment and the importance of protecting the water quality of our springs as you ride the Lake Beresford Park Trail and a segment of the Spring-to-Spring Trail. Emphasis will be on the connectivity of local waterbodies. Participants must wear a helmet and bring their own bicycle. Meet at Beresford Park, 2100 Fatio Road, DeLand.
Scrub Oak hike: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Learn about the importance of scrub habitat, water recharge zones and keystone species while hiking through Scrub Oak Preserve. Participants will hike one mile of trails and get an upclose look at the land management practices of this conservation area. Meet at 1495 McGregor Road, DeLand.
Volunteer and learn – Native plant paparazzi: Noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. Join members of the Native Plant Society’s Pawpaw Chapter during their native plant sale at the Piggotte Center, 504 Big Tree Road, South Daytona. Participants will learn about the Be Floridian Now program and the benefits of native plants. After the sale, they will help clean up and then go forward to share their newfound knowledge with friends and neighbors or on social media.
Jetty ambassadors: 9:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 11. Spend the morning on the Ponce Inlet jetty informing visitors and anglers about the underwater cleanup happening just off the jetty. While there, volunteers can pick up trash and fishing line from the paved jetty or the rocks. Removing the line from the jetty reduces the entanglement risk for birds, sea turtles, manatees, dolphins and other wildlife. When the underwater team returns, volunteers can assist with separating the lead weights from line for recycling. Meet at the jetty in Lighthouse Point Park, 5000 S. Atlantic Ave, Ponce Inlet.
Callalisa Creek paddle: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13. Navigate oyster beds, learn about mosquito canals and see a variety of birds during this backwater paddle through a maze of mangroves. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at 598 S. Peninsula Ave., New Smyrna Beach.
Highbridge paddle and fishing adventure: 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18. Learn about restoration in areas of the Tomoka River and strategies for restoring mangroves, oysters and salt marsh. An environmental specialist will discuss the importance of these habitats and share information about ethical angling. Participants are encouraged to bring their fishing gear. A Florida saltwater fishing license is required to fish, and all regulations must be followed. Participants are not required to fish to participate. Bring a kayak, canoe or stand-up paddleboard, along with a life preserver and whistle. Meet at Highbridge Park, 39 Highbridge Road, Ormond Beach.
Hickory Bluff challenge: 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20. Hike the trails at Hickory Bluff Preserve while following an iNaturalist challenge. A guide will help participants navigate the app and provide details about this monthly challenge. Meet at 598 Guise Rd, Osteen.
Volunteer and learn – Reptile Awareness Day: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Meet the snakes, lizards, turtles and alligators at Lyonia Environmental Center and learn what makes them so incredible. Then create a social media post to create awareness of your favorite reptile. This program will be available virtually and in person at Lyonia Environmental Center, 2150 Eustace Ave., and virtually. A link will be provided to virtual participants.
Deep Creek eco-buggy tour: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. Learn about important plant communities during this riding tour of Deep Creek Preserve, and be on the lookout for carnivorous plants and the rare Sherman’s fox squirrel. Meet at 964 S. State Road 415, New Smyrna Beach.
Volunteer and learn – Bat house installation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Help environmental specialists install additional bat houses at Hickory Bluff Preserve. Volunteers will also learn the truth about many of the myths surrounding bats. Meet at Hickory Bluff Preserve, 598 Guise Road, Osteen.
Longleaf eco-buggy night tour: 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26. See Longleaf Pine Preserve’s flatwoods, cypress domes and swamps during this nocturnal ride. Meet at the preserve’s east entrance, 4551 Pioneer Trail, New Smyrna Beach.
Participants should bring water and insect repellent and wear comfortable clothes and hiking or walking shoes.
