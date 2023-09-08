Volusia County’s Affordable Housing Advisory Committee will host a public hearing on local housing incentive strategies at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, in the county council chambers at the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W Indiana Ave., DeLand.
The public hearing will review the following possible strategies:
- Modification of impact fees
- Flexible densities
- Reservation of infrastructure capacity
- Affordable accessory residential units
- Parking and setback requirements
- Flexible lot configurations
- Modification of street requirements
- Process of ongoing reviews
- Public land inventory
- Support of development near transportation The committee will also review prior meeting minutes and a proposed meeting schedule.
A copy of the draft report of recommendations is available from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Community Assistance office, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, and online at https://www.volusia.org/reports.
The meeting agenda and additional meeting materials can be found at https://www.volusia.org/ahac. All parties are invited to appear and submit written or oral comments regarding the recommendations.
Those who are unable to attend the meeting may provide written comments regarding the agenda before Sept. 12 to blouis@volusia.org or by mail to Brittany Louis, Housing and Grants Administration Manager, 121 W. Rich Ave., DeLand, FL 32720.
