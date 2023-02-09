Volusia County’s Growth and Resource Management Department will open a centralized permitting center with staff from the Zoning, Building and Environmental Management divisions beginning Friday, Feb. 10. The center will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays and Fridays until further notice at the Volusia County Government Building, 440 S. Beach St., Daytona Beach.
Staff will work to expedite permitting for temporary and permanent repairs due to damage from the hurricanes. This is an opportunity for homeowners, engineers and contractors to review permitting plans and ask questions.
Walk-in customers are welcome since an appointment is not required.
For more information about the centralized permitting center, call 386-822- 5013.
