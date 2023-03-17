Two informational, open house sessions will be held regarding the Volusia County Government procuring beach nourishment easements. Staff will provide an overview of the easement agreement, the type of work that may be conducted on their property and the opportunity for residents to ask questions.
The first meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 20, at the Daytona Beach Shores Community Center, 3000 Bellemead Drive, Daytona Beach Shores, with the subsequent meeting starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Brannon Center, 105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach.
Easement request documents have been mailed to the first phase of coastal property owners identified as eligible for county assistance. The plan for these coastal property owners is to use the TrapBag system as temporary armament, which allows beach-compatible sand to be placed and contained within the bags on the property. This methodology reduces the risk of losing loose sand during future high tide and surge events.
All other coastal property owners interested in the county’s assistance for dune renourishment on their property, when available, are encouraged to contact the county to request easement documents. To request an easement agreement or obtain additional information, contact Shannon Minchew at sminchew@volusia.org or 386-736-5967, ext. 12236.
The county will provide notary services at the meetings at no charge for property owners ready to execute their easement.
The meetings are open to all coastal property owners and the public. Two or more members of the Volusia County Council may attend these meetings. County Council members’ presence and participation may constitute a public meeting for purposes of Florida Statutes Section 286.011.
