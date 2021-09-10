The Volusia County Public Works Department is updating its five-year road plan, and staffers are seeking comments from residents.
The plan helps to match available funding sources with current and future road projects. Public input is an essential factor in producing and implementing an effective plan. The public is invited to attend the following meetings:
- 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the Ormond Beach Regional Library, 30 S. Beach St.
- 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, at the Brannon Center, 105 S. Riverside Drive, New Smyrna Beach.
- 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at The Center at Deltona, 1640 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd.
- 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, in the first-floor training room of the Thomas C. Kelly Administration Center, 123 W. Indiana Ave., DeLand. This session will also be available as a virtual webinar.
To register for the Oct.7 webinar, email kvieira@volusia.org. A link will be provided upon registration.
Feedback from individuals provides insight into infrastructure needs and issues of the people and organizations in Volusia County and the region.
Current road network conditions, projects currently under construction and future projects will be discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.