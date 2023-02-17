The Volusia County Emergency Management Division will host two meetings with representatives from the Florida Division of Emergency Management (FDEM) to provide information regarding the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP). The meetings will begin at 2 and 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding to state, local, tribal and territorial governments to develop hazard mitigation plans and rebuild in a way that reduces or mitigates future disaster losses. Homeowners and businesses cannot directly apply for the grant; a local government entity must apply for funding on their behalf.
The first meeting will be open to local elected officials, senior municipal administrators and municipal emergency management personnel. Attendees will learn how to assist their residents in determining if they may qualify for the program and assist with submitting an HMGP application to FDEM.
The second meeting will be open to the public and members of the first group. Residents will learn about HMGP eligibility, how the assistance may be used and the process for working with the appropriate local government to apply.
“This is an opportunity for local leaders to identify efforts to help residents protect their property from future storms and other hazards,” said Emergency Services Director Jim Judge. “To our residents seeking ways to decrease the chances of property loss due to severe weather, such as hurricanes, this is your chance to learn about the program and identify which local government, whether it’s the county or a city, can help you apply.”
