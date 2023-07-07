Veterans in southwest Volusia will be able to get assistance with benefits close to home beginning Monday, July 17, when Volusia County will open a Veterans Services office inside the Deltona Regional Library, 2150 Eustace Ave.
The new office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Counselors will assist all former and current members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their dependents in preparing claims for compensation, hospitalization, vocational training, and other benefits and privileges.
Volusia County’s Veterans Services Division also has offices at 110 W. Rich Ave., DeLand; 717 W. Canal St., New Smyrna Beach; and 1845 Holsonback Drive, Daytona Beach. These offices are open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information about the office, call 386-740-5102. Learn about Volusia County Veterans Services at https://www. volusia.org/veterans.
