Crab & Seafood Festival returns on April 29

The Crab & Seafood Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Daytona Beach. Attendees can enjoy a variety dishes served up fresh at the festival, which will take place on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street.
The City of Daytona Beach is sponsoring this family festival, which will include live music, local vendors and a Kids Zone.
For more information and details on becoming a vendor at the festival, contact Brittany Presley at 386-366-0599 or Brittany@DivineDesignsEvents.co.
