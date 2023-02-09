Crab & Seafood Festival returns on April 29

Vendors had plenty to offer residents at last year’s festival.

The Crab & Seafood Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 29, in Daytona Beach. Attendees can enjoy a variety dishes served up fresh at the festival, which will take place on Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard between Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Charles Street.

The City of Daytona Beach is sponsoring this family festival, which will include live music, local vendors and a Kids Zone.  

For  more information and details on becoming a vendor at the festival, contact Brittany Presley at 386-366-0599 or Brittany@DivineDesignsEvents.co.

